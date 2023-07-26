Raymond Woman Falls Victim to Online Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–An area resident has fallen victim to an online scam, suffering a loss of nearly $900.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a 70-year-old Raymond woman was contacted by email that her antivirus account needed payment and to call the number provided to her. Wagner says the woman spoke to a man, who was described as having a Middle-Eastern accent, told her she needed Target gift cards to pay for the renewal.

Wagner said the woman drove to the Target near 48th and “R” and later on at the 56th and Nebraska Parkway store and bought gift cards worth $898. She told the scammer she was going to drive to the Sheriff’s office, after she got suspicious. The man on the phone apparently threatened her and she drove back to her home in Raymond, while staying on the phone.

Wagner says the woman gave out the card information and was told to cut up the cards right way and the caller took over the victim’s computer, too.