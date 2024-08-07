Rammstein’s Till Lindemann files legal action against German publication over sexual misconduct allegations

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has filed legal action against the German publication Der Spiegel regarding its reporting over sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

A press release put out by Lindemann’s attorneys accuses Der Spiegel of forgery and attempted trial fraud regarding alleged discrepancies in documents submitted by the publication during injunction proceedings against the “Du Hast” rocker.

Allegations against Lindemann began to surface in 2023, and an investigation was opened in Germany shortly thereafter. Lindemann denied the allegations, and the investigation was closed in August 2023 due to lack of evidence.

In a new statement posted to Rammstein’s website on Aug. 5, the band writes, as translated from German, “We have been actively dealing with the allegations made against the band since last summer. We take this debate seriously, even if much of it is baseless and grossly exaggerated.”

