Rammstein issues statement amid sexual misconduct allegations against Till Lindemann

Rammstein has posted a new statement following reports of sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Till Lindemann.

Allegations first surfaced in May describing an incident that allegedly occurred during a party around the time of a Rammstein concert in Vilnius, Lithuania. At the time, Rammstein responded in a tweet: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

Since then, German outlets have reported on more allegations against Lindemann, and his book publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, has severed ties with him.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, translated from German, Rammstein writes, “The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously.”

“We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage,” the post continues. “We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view.”

It concludes, “But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

