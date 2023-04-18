Rammstein announces reissue of ‘Sehnsucht’ album

Rammstein has announced a reissue of the band’s 1997 sophomore album Sehnsucht.

Due out June 9, the Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition includes remastered HD sound audio, as well as a new mix of the track “Spiel mit mir.”

The original Sehnsucht was Rammstein’s first official release in the U.S. It’s known for spawning the song “Du hast” and remains the only fully German album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Rammstein released their latest album, Zeit, in April 2022.

