Rammstein announces “Du hast” vinyl single

Rammstein has announced a new “Du hast” vinyl release.

The white 7-inch single features the German metal outfit’s signature song, as well as a new, 2023 mix of the song “Spiel mit mir.” You can preorder it now via the band’s web store.

Last month, Rammstein announced a reissue of their 1997 album Sehnsucht, due out June 9. It features remastered HD sound audio, as well as the 2023 “Spiel mit mir” mix. The original Sehnsucht remains the only fully German album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Rammstein’s most recent album is 2022’s Zeit.

