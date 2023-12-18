Raiola Flips Decision, Chooses Nebraska Over Georgia

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 18)–In what appears to be a late decision change following a verbal commitment he made in May, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has decided he will play college football at Nebraska.

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

The son of former Husker All-American offensive lineman and 14-year NFL veteran Dominic Raiola and nephew of Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, Dylan Raiola had given a verbal commitment to play at two-time defending national champion Georgia. He played his senior season high school football at Buford High School in Georgia.

Raiola is the highest rated recruit to pick Nebraska since 2006. National Signing Day is set for Wednesday, Dec. 20.