Rain-Shortened State Golf Meet Leaves LSW With Team Title

Rainy weather cancelled Tuesday’s final round of the NSAA State Girls Golf Meet, leaving the first round totals as a final result.
That mean’s the Lincoln Southwest girls captured the Class A team title for the second time in school history. Southwest freshman Kate Strickland finished third individually.
