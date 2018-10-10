Rain-Shortened State Golf Meet Leaves LSW With Team Title

Rainy weather cancelled Tuesday’s final round of the NSAA State Girls Golf Meet, leaving the first round totals as a final result.

That mean’s the Lincoln Southwest girls captured the Class A team title for the second time in school history. Southwest freshman Kate Strickland finished third individually.

Click the links below to see the final results in all classes.

Class A Team/Individual Results

Class B Team/Individual Results

Class C Team/Individual Results

The post Rain-Shortened State Golf Meet Leaves LSW With Team Title appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Extra Sales Tax Collection Ends Lane Restrictions On Harris Overpass Next Monday For Inspection Election Commissioner Announces Voter Registration Sites 3 Drug Busts in 3 Days on I-80 Burke High Stabbing Belated Sexual Assault Reports Increase in Lincoln