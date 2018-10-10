Rain-Shortened State Golf Meet Leaves LSW With Team Title

Rainy weather cancelled Tuesday’s final round of the NSAA State Girls Golf Meet, leaving the first round totals as a final result.

That mean’s the Lincoln Southwest girls captured the Class A team title for the second time in school history. Southwest freshman Kate Strickland finished third individually.

Click the links below to see the final results in all classes.

