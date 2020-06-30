Railyard Free Music Series
Make 2020 a summer to remember at The Railyard! Each week, a different local band will take the stage in the Historic Haymarket District. These free, all-ages concerts will kick off at 7 p.m., and most will be followed by a live DJ at 9:30 p.m. to keep the good times rolling!
The Summer Music Series runs through August 28th. Beer and other alcohol will be available for purchase inside of The Railyard during the event at Gate 25, Longwell’s, and Bourbon Street, as well! Full scheduled and more details here.