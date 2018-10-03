Saturday’s expanded area of the Railyard for the Nebraska-Purdue football game saw very few problems.
It had worried Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister about stretching resources, but he said Wednesday everything went well.
“Although there were 28 calls for service during the time period where the SDL was active, from 12-8, and there were 18 citations most of those were for minor in possession of alcohol,” Bliemeister said. “There was a lot of good work being done to make sure it was a safe environment.”
Based on his, and members of the Lincoln City Council observations, Chief Bliemeister said about the same number of people were in the Railyard for the Colorado game as there were for last Saturday’s Homecoming game.
Chief Bliemeister said if Railyard officials request to expand in the future, he hopes City Council members continue to take into consideration the addition police resources it requires.
But, he said, they will cooperate to make things work.
The post Railyard Expansion Saw Few Issues, But Enforcement Help Still A Concern appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.