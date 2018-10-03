Railyard Expansion Saw Few Issues, But Enforcement Help Still A Concern

Saturday’s expanded area of the Railyard for the Nebraska-Purdue football game saw very few problems.

It had worried Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister about stretching resources, but he said Wednesday everything went well.

“Although there were 28 calls for service during the time period where the SDL was active, from 12-8, and there were 18 citations most of those were for minor in possession of alcohol,” Bliemeister said. “There was a lot of good work being done to make sure it was a safe environment.”