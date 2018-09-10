Railyard Entertainment District Yet To Be Tested On Husker Game Day

Bar Owners in Lincoln’s Railyard asked the City Council Monday for the go-ahead to set up an “Entertainment District” during the Nebraska-Purdue Football Game on September 29. The Council said “yes”, but not with enough votes to make the decision official.

The Entertainment District is a concept that involves blocking off Canopy Street, the street that runs between many of the bars and restaurants in the Haymarket, ending at the front door of the Pinnacle Bank Arena. When the Entertainment District is in effect, the entire street becomes like a large food court: Alcoholic drinks can be carried in and out of bars, and from one bar to another on the streets.

The concept has yet to be used on a football Saturday. It was requested for the season-opening game against Akron, but turned down, because of a fear that not enough of the already-thinly stretched Police Force could be on duty to assist private security with policing the area.

Police Chief Jeff Bleimeister testified against the permit both times, saying that he couldn’t guarantee that enough security would be provided given the available number of Police officers. He also said there is a growing problem with minors purchasing, or attempting to purchase alcohol in the Railyard.

Bleimeister said there are a number of ways that underage drinkers can obtain a colored wrist band, the visible sign, given at the entrance to the Entertainment District, that allows a person to purchase alcohol. The most popular way, he said, is to obtain a wrist band from someone leaving the District.

The Council voted 3-2 in favor of allowing the District, but two council members, Roy Christensen and Jon Camp, were absent from Monday’s meeting. City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick reminded the Council that four votes are needed for a final decision, so the item will automatically be placed on next week’s agenda for another vote.

