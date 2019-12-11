The AFC playoff picture changed a bit after Kansas City topped the defending Super Bowl champs on the road. With the win over the Patriots, and Houston’s loss to Denver, the Chief’s have moved up to the No. 3 seed. They’ll hold that position as long as they can stay a game ahead of the Texans, who hold the tie breaker.
Here’s the complete playoff picture after week 14:
AFC
1. Baltimore (Bye) 11-2
2. New England (Bye) 10-3
3. KC 9-4
4. Houston 8-5
5. Buffalo 9-4
6. Pittsburgh 8-5
NFC
1. San Francisco (Bye) 11-2
2. Green Bay (Bye) 10-3
3. New Orleans 10-3
4. Dallas 6-7
5. Seattle Seahawks 10-3
6. Minnesota 9-4
WHERES THE RAIDERS? Do I have to “Wait until next year” AGAIN? At least New England got knocked out of 1st place.