Quick Change Scams Targeted Clerks At Four Lincoln Stores

Four quick change scams at Lincoln area grocery stores and a bank inside another store have resulted in a total loss of $1,600.
How the scam works is would buy a candy bar with a $100 bill and ask the clerk to exchange the bill for $20 bills, leaving the store with more money than they had before.
“Just alert your employees to be on the lookout for anyone pressuring them to exchange larger bills for smaller bills,” Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands said Wednesday morning in a message to retailers.
Sands says if at any point, if the clerk feels pressured or intimidated, they should ask for a manager. She adds anyone trying to rush the clerk should be a red flag.
Police suggest calling 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, if you have any information regarding these quick change scams.