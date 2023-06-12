Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme was diagnosed with cancer in 2022

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

In an interview with Revolver, Homme shares that the cancer was successfully removed through surgery, although, as the writer of the profile puts it, he’s “still healing.”

“I never say it can’t get any worse,” Homme says. “I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better.”

“Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?” he continues. “I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f***** up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

Homme’s cancer battle came as Queens of the Stone Age were working on their upcoming new album, In Times New Roman…, and amid his divorce and custody dispute with ex Brody Dalle.

“I definitely had a serious case of emotion sickness,” Homme says, borrowing the title from the lead In Times New Roman… single. “There were times I almost didn’t make it. It’s OK for me to ruminate on that. It’s not OK to stay there, feel too sorry for myself. This has been the darkest four years of my life. But that’s OK, too.”

In Times New Roman… drops Friday, June 16.

