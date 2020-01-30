Pursuit In NW Lincoln Ends With One Arrest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–One person is in jail, after a pursuit involving the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday morning that ended in the Air Park area of northwest Lincoln.
State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas told KFOR News that just before 9am, a trooper saw an SUV going eastbound on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near mile marker 391. That vehicle had been reported stolen from some place in Lincoln.
Thomas said the trooper tried to pull over the SUV, but it kept going and sped up, exiting the interstate at NW 48th Street, then turned north onto Northwest 48th Street at a high-rate of speed. The trooper stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.
A short time later, Thomas said troopers found the SUV abandoned in a neighborhood not too far from NW 48th and West Adams streets. Then troopers found four people who were in the vehicle at the time and took them in for questioning.
Following questioning, the driver, Michael Brooks, 32, of Omaha, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail. The other three people were released.