Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin says he “never agreed” to canceled shows

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has issued a statement regarding the band’s recently canceled shows, which led one venue to declare that they would never again book the “She Hates Me” rockers.

In a Facebook post, Scantlin writes, “I would like to clarify that the shows in question were set up without my consent by my former management team.”

“I told my team at the time more than once that no shows should be booked without my authorization,” he says. “I never agreed to these shows.”

Scantlin adds that he’s currently taking time to “regroup and make necessary changes.”

“It is essential to ensure that the future of my music career is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and genuine collaboration,” he writes. “I am deeply grateful for your understanding, continued support, and patience during this transitional period.”

Puddle of Mudd was scheduled to play Michigan’s The Machine Shop, the club that banned them, on September 15 and 16. Upon news of the cancellation, The Machine Shop wrote, “This is not a ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’ cancellation. This is 100% Wes.”

“The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed,” the post continued. “We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling Puddle of Mudd.”

Puddle of Mudd just released a new album, Ubiquitous, last Friday, September 8.

