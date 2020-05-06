PUBLIC URGED TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY ON BUS SYSTEM HUB
StarTran is encouraging the public to participate in an online survey about improvements for the Lincoln bus system here. The survey asks about amenities, design elements and community space allocation for a bus system hub.
Due to the pandemic, the survey is being conducted online only through May 15. The survey is part of a Multimodal Transit Transfer Center Feasibility Study scheduled to be completed at the end of May. The study, which began in September 2019, included
assessing 20 potential sites. It identified the southern half-block along “M” Street between 9th and 10th streets as the preferred site. WSP, an international planning and engineering consulting firm with offices in Lincoln, is assisting StarTran in developing plans
for the new transfer center. The final recommendations will include cost estimates and the integration of multiple modes of travel. The recommendations will assess traffic, the impact to transit operations assessment, and potential environmental impacts.
StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis said the current transit hub at 11th and “N” streets is too small, inefficient for transfers, lacking in passenger amenities, and not suitable for future expansion.
StarTran is the primary mobility provider for the greater Lincoln metro area, providing over 2.4 million trips in 2018 on its 18 fixed-route bus transit system.
More information is available at startran.lincoln.ne.gov.