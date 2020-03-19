Public Service Commission Pledging to Keep Nebraskans Connected
The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is calling on communications carriers that work to do business in Nebraska to take our PSC pledge to Keep Nebraskans Connected.
“Much like the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected pledge, this is a way for Nebraska carriers to commit to keeping our citizens and businesses connected during these rapidly changing times,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.
The PSC Keep Nebraskans Connected pledge ask carriers to commit to offer low-income Nebraskans:
- No data caps
- Waive installation and equipment fees
- Free or near-free services, so that Nebraskans can stay in school and contribute to work but from a safer social distance.
The PSC is asking carriers to commit to the pledge for at least the next two months or until the Governor ends our state’s emergency declaration.
