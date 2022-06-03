Public School Hiring Fairs Scheduled
Lincoln, NE (June 3, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools is hosting two interview fairs this summer to fill nearly 150 open positions across the district. Open positions include bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks and custodians.
The interview fairs will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on June 10, at Pound Middle School, and July 15, at Culler Middle School. Anyone interested can fill out an application and be interviewed on those two days. Interested candidates can also fill out an application ahead of time on the LPS website and be interviewed on those days.
Here is what interested candidates need to bring to fill out the application:
-
Email address, social security number and driver’s license
-
References (at least three): Include email addresses for your references so LPS can send them a survey to complete on your behalf. (Email sent upon submission of your application)
-
Work history: Include dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and supervisor names and email addresses. (To verify employment history and employability)
For more information, visit the LPS website: lps.org/hr/fair.