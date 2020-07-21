Public School Fall Plans Released
On Tuesday, Lincoln Public Schools provided more details on its Pandemic Plans and Procedures for the 2020-21 school year. First details of the plan for the 2020-21 school year were released to the public on June 16.
LPS says its staff continues to work collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). The process includes gathering information from various sources for discussion with LLCHD as it tackles numerous topics and questions related to operating the school district.
“We are grateful to Interim Health Director Pat Lopez and her team for their continued support and guidance,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. “In creating this comprehensive school reopening plan, we have grounded our decisions in research and best practices while balancing the importance of the social and emotional needs of our 42,000-plus students and meeting our community’s high expectations for quality education.”
LPS says its plan is based on four main actions that are proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
● Self-Screening – Staff and students are expected to conduct a self-screen for
COVID-19 symptoms every day prior to entering an LPS building or program. People
with COVID-19 self-isolating at home will reduce the spread.
● Face Coverings – Staff and students are required to wear a multilayer face covering
in the school setting. Face coverings are the strategy to accommodate the school
setting where six feet of physical distance is not practical.
● Hand Hygiene – Washing your hands or using sanitizer, along with cleaning and
disinfecting surfaces frequently touched, will reduce the spread of COVID-19.
● Physical Distancing – Maintaining at least three to six feet from others whenever
possible makes a difference. Spacing out as far as you can, where and when you
can, will reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If a staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, the health department will lead all contact tracing while working closely with LPS staff. Those students and staff with direct exposure who need to self-isolate will be contacted directly. All families and staff of the school where there is a positive case will be notified and given instructions for next steps as directed by the LLCHD.
The plan also emphasizes that it will be vital that all families update their contact information with their child’s school. Families can update their student’s information, including contact information, by completing the online verification process starting July 21. This is a process families are required to complete every school year. Families can log-on to ParentVue and select the Online Registration button in the upper right corner. Any parent or guardian who needs help accessing their ParentVue account should contact their school. More information can be found on the LPS website (lps.org) by clicking on the red “Enroll or Verify” button.
The LPS plan says it will conduct classes and operate within the framework of the four risk color statuses of the COVID-19 Risk Dial as designated by LLCHD and the City of Lincoln. If the risk dial is Yellow or Orange, students in grades kindergarten through 12 can
participate either in-person at school, or by utilizing remote learning via Zoom. More information about school procedures in the Yellow and Orange can be found on the LPS website – lps.org/coronavirus. When the risk status is Red – Severe COVID-19 Risk, all LPS
buildings will be closed and all students will participate in remote learning from home. When the risk status is Green – Low COVID-19 Risk, all students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 will attend school in person. There may be some modification based on
recommendations by the LLCHD.
Remote learning for the 2020-21 school year will look significantly different than the 2020 spring semester. Students will Zoom-in with their class and observe lessons from their teacher during class time. Based on lessons, students may not be on Zoom the entire class
time. Students will be required to complete work independently outside scheduled class Zoom sessions, and student engagement will be the responsibility of students and their parents or guardians. There are some classes, courses and services that cannot be offered
through remote learning.
Families interested in choosing the remote learning via Zoom option for their student while the risk dial is at Yellow or Orange will be required to complete the Remote Learning Request Form found on the LPS website (lps.org). To begin the school year in remote learning, families will need to complete the form prior to July 31. After July 31, families will need to contact their school to make arrangements. If circumstances change, a parent or guardian can transition their child to in-person or remote learning by contacting their school.
The community is invited to learn more about the 2020 Pandemic Plan and Procedures during a virtual presentation by going to either the website (lps.org) or on the LPS Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Updates and more information will continue to be shared as the beginning of the school year approaches.