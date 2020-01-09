Public Rally Tonight in Support of LPS Bond

(KFOR NEWS January 9, 2020) Great Schools for Great Kids, the community group supporting the Lincoln Public Schools bond election, will hold a public rally to officially kick off the campaign on Thursday, January 9 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
Speakers will include Lincoln Children’s Zoo executive director John Chapo, leaders from business and startup communities and other community leaders supporting the bond issue. The public is invited to attend the free event, which will include student presentations and a preview of campaign commercials.
The election will take place by mail-in ballot. The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will mail ballots to all registered Lincoln voters on January 20, and ballots are due back by 5:00 p.m. on February 11. For more information visit: greatschoolslnk.org.
