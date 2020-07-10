Public Power Directors to Participate In Virtual Town Hall Meeting
Current and future priorities for public utilities will be discussed with public power directors from Nebraska’s largest utilities during an upcoming virtual town hall hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
“We’re fortunate to live in a public power state, which provides Nebraskans with representation at our electric utilities,” said Lu Nelsen, policy associate at Center for Rural Affairs. “One of the benefits of public power is the ability our residents have to get involved in decisions related to how electricity is generated to power their homes and businesses.”
The virtual town hall “Public Power in Nebraska” will take place on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT, and will feature Lucas Sabalka, board member for Lincoln Electric System, Mary Harding, board member for the Nebraska Public Power District, and Janece Mollhoff and Eric Williams, board members for the Omaha Public Power District.
“There has been significant change to the energy landscape, and public power will play an important role in determining how to adapt to those changes,” Nelsen said. “Nebraskans have a unique opportunity to engage with public power representatives to shape decisions about the future of electricity in our state.”
Visit to cfra.org/events/NEpublicpowertownhall to register for this online event.