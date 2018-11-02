Public Invited to “Put the Beds to Bed” At Sunken Gardens

The public is invited to volunteer for the 17th annual “Put the Beds to Bed” event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at the Sunken Gardens at 26th and “D” streets. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Public Garden Section created the event to involve residents in the joy of gardening at Sunken Gardens. Over the years, gardening groups, neighbors, Master Gardeners, 4-H groups, and friends of Sunken Gardens have helped with this event and the annual “Wake Up the Beds” in the Spring.

Work will include the preparation of planting beds for winter by turning compost into the soil. Volunteers should bring a shovel or spade and wear work clothes, heavy-soled shoes and gloves. The length of the project will depend on the number of participants. This volunteer activity is not recommended for children under the age of 13.