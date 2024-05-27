LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–Public Invited to Memorial Day Ceremonies May 27

Residents are invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln on Monday, May 27. The events are organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association (LMDOA) with assistance from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council.

The ceremonies are as follows:

8:30 a.m., Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3600 “O” St. – The ceremony will include wreath casting from the historic bridge and a parade beginning at the Historic Stables and Bridge; the Lincoln Fire and Rescue/Lincoln Police Department Color Honor Guard; an invocation and benediction by John Terpsma, Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps; remarks by Greg Osborn and Bob Fitzsimmons; and decoration of the Grand Army of the Republic Circle by Girl Scout Troop 20205.

11:30 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. – Attendees may enter the cemetery at gates one or three. The ceremony will include the American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW Color Guard, as well as welcome remarks by Ed Hall. John Terpsma, Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps, will offer the invocation and benediction. Placing of the wreath and battlefield cross will be conducted by Kwame Gyamfi, LMDOA; and Gailen Young, Vietnam Veterans of America 727. Folding of the flag will be conducted by Boy Scout Troop 456.

Both morning ceremonies will also include guest speaker Col. Thaddeus Fineran, Chief of Staff Nebraska Air National Guard; the National Anthem by Olivia Vanderford; an acknowledgement of Veterans; General John A. Logan’s General Order No. 11 and taps by Kevin Murray.

8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Garden, Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive – The candlelit ceremony will include the reading of the names of Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year; posting of the colors by the VFW Color Guard; invocation and benediction by Rev. Irene Prince, LPD Chaplaincy Corps; introductory remarks by City Councilman Tom Duden; and musical selections by Samara Follette, Lydia Atim, and Issainah Roberts from Lincoln Northeast High School. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Auld Pavilion, located just west of the garden.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/memorialday2024. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating to the events.

The Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park is open year-round from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information about the Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.