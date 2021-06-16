Public Invited to Meet Police Chief Candidates
Lincoln, NE (June 16, 2021) The public is invited to meet the candidates for Lincoln Police Chief at four separate forums beginning next Monday, June 21. The public forums will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. Each candidate will make a brief presentation, answer questions from the moderator, and meet with residents.
The forum schedule is as follows:
- Monday, June 21: Genelle Moore, a Background Investigator and Human Resources Specialist for Lincoln Public Schools and retired Captain with the Lincoln Police Department
- Tuesday, June 22: Teresa Ewins, a Commander with the San Francisco, California Police Department
- Wednesday, June 23: Darryl McSwain, the Chief of Police for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division
- Thursday, June 24: Ramon Batista, former Police Chief of Mesa, Arizona
The presentations will be recorded and aired on the LNKTV YouTube channel. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the candidates and must submit comments by June 28 to [email protected] or by calling 402-441-7511.
A panel of community members interviewed eight candidates in late May. Based on the feedback from the committee, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird extended invitations to the four finalists to participate in the final selection process. Once that process is completed, the Mayor will select the next Lincoln Police Chief, and her nomination is then subject to approval by the City Council.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Lincoln Police Chief Steps Down