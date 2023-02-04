Public Invited To African American Read-In February 7

(KFOR February 4, 2023) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) and Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) invite the community to the annual African American Read-In from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, in the Board Room of the Steve Joel District Leadership Center, 5905 “O” Street. This year’s theme is “Walk Together” and explores literature and art contributions of African Americans.

“The Read-In represents an opportunity for exposure and collaboration and reminds the greater community about the vast contributions of African Americans,” said Peter Ferguson, LPS Coordinator for Culture, Inclusion, and Scholar Development. “Through literature, music and reflection, the Read-in illustrates the dignity, talents and gifts we (Black people) possess not just in the struggle but in our perseverance and in moments the country needs hope.”

LCL will also host storytimes February 8 through 11 featuring student scholars from the Lincoln Public Schools Equity Cadre. The events will include interactive books and activities that support early literacy by offering vocabulary development, experiences with a wide variety of literature, and participation in language-related activities. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, February 8, 10:30 a.m., Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

Thursday, February 9, 10:45 a.m., Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St.

Saturday, February 11, 10:30 a.m., Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St.

The Read-In represents ongoing collaborations between LPS and LCL and is organized by Lincoln City Library staff, LPS Coordinator for Culture, Inclusion, and Scholar Development, and LPS District Student Advocates for the African American Community.

“The library plays an important role in providing access to the richness of ideas, talents, and literary and artistic influences of African Americans—both historical and contemporary—and what better way than to team up with our schools and students,” said Ryan Wieber, LCL Director.

More information on LPS and LCL is available at lps.org and lincolnlibraries.org.