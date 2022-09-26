Public Hearings Scheduled For Ballot Initiatives

LINCOLN, NE (September 26, 2022) – Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has scheduled three public hearings for the two ballot initiatives appearing on the ballot for the November 8th general elections.

Voter ID Constitutional Amendment: Initiative Measure 432

Minimum Wage Initiative: Initiative Measure 433

State law requires Secretary Evnen to host public hearings in each of Nebraska’s three Congressional Districts whenever the initiative petition measures have been placed on the general election ballot.

“The purpose of the meetings is to educate citizens and the media on the initiatives prior to the elections,” Evnen stated.

Informational pamphlets have been prepared and will be available at each hearing. In addition, the informational pamphlets are available in county election offices and the office of the Secretary of State.

Congressional District 1

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

1:30 – 4:30 pm (CT) Minimum Wage (433)

6:00 – 9:00 pm (CT) Voter ID (432)

Nebraska State Capitol, Hearing Room 1525

1445 K Street

Lincoln, NE 68509

Congressional District 2

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

1:30 – 4:30 pm (CT) Voter ID (432)

6:00 – 9:00 pm (CT) Minimum Wage (433)

The Thompson Alumni Center

Bootstrapper Hall

6705 Dodge Street

Omaha, NE 68182

Congressional District 3

Thursday, October 6, 2022

1:00 – 4:00 pm (CT) Minimum Wage (433)

4:00 – 7:00 pm (CT) Voter ID (432)

Mid-Plains Community College South Campus

McDonald Belton Theater

601 West State Farm Road

North Platte, NE 69101

Early ballots will be sent out starting October 3, 2022. The Polls will be open on November 8. Information about the Initiatives, as well as a list of statewide candidates, can be found on the Secretary of State’s website. https://sos.nebraska.gov/