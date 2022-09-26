Public Hearings Scheduled For Ballot Initiatives
LINCOLN, NE (September 26, 2022) – Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has scheduled three public hearings for the two ballot initiatives appearing on the ballot for the November 8th general elections.
- Voter ID Constitutional Amendment: Initiative Measure 432
- Minimum Wage Initiative: Initiative Measure 433
State law requires Secretary Evnen to host public hearings in each of Nebraska’s three Congressional Districts whenever the initiative petition measures have been placed on the general election ballot.
“The purpose of the meetings is to educate citizens and the media on the initiatives prior to the elections,” Evnen stated.
Informational pamphlets have been prepared and will be available at each hearing. In addition, the informational pamphlets are available in county election offices and the office of the Secretary of State.
Congressional District 1
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
1:30 – 4:30 pm (CT) Minimum Wage (433)
6:00 – 9:00 pm (CT) Voter ID (432)
Nebraska State Capitol, Hearing Room 1525
1445 K Street
Lincoln, NE 68509
Congressional District 2
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
1:30 – 4:30 pm (CT) Voter ID (432)
6:00 – 9:00 pm (CT) Minimum Wage (433)
The Thompson Alumni Center
Bootstrapper Hall
6705 Dodge Street
Omaha, NE 68182
Congressional District 3
Thursday, October 6, 2022
1:00 – 4:00 pm (CT) Minimum Wage (433)
4:00 – 7:00 pm (CT) Voter ID (432)
Mid-Plains Community College South Campus
McDonald Belton Theater
601 West State Farm Road
North Platte, NE 69101
Early ballots will be sent out starting October 3, 2022. The Polls will be open on November 8. Information about the Initiatives, as well as a list of statewide candidates, can be found on the Secretary of State’s website. https://sos.nebraska.gov/