Public Hearing Delayed on Development Proposal Near Wilderness Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–A hearing on the proposed Wilderness Crossing development close to Wilderness Park near 1st and Pioneers Boulevard has been delayed until August 23 by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

The delay was made on Wednesday because it would conflict with an August 9 indigenous peoples conference in Omaha that most of the opponents to proposal are likely to attend. Originally, the item was up for a public hearing at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Wilderness Crossing development has 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments in the proposal, which have created concerns from Native American advocates, who say the development will disrupt the sanctity of those who use the Native American sweat lodge across the street.