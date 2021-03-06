Public Forum To Be Held For Lincoln City Council Candidates
(Lincoln NE March 6, 2021)Lincoln environmental groups will host a public forum for Lincoln City Council candidates. The forum will be a webinar that takes place on March 16 from 7 PM-8:30 PM. City council candidates who have confirmed their attendance are Tom Beckius, Roy Christensen, Mary Hilton, Elina Newman, Bennie Shobe, Maggie Mae Squires, Sändra Washington, and Aurang Zeb.
“This forum is an important opportunity for voters to get to know the Lincoln City Council candidates and their positions on environmental issues facing our community,” said Chelsea Johnson, Deputy Director of Nebraska Conservation Voters.
This event is free and open to the public. To join the meeting visit necv.org to register.