PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO WEIGH IN ON SOUTHEAST LINCOLN STREET IMPROVEMENTS
The public has until July 6 to submit comments regarding street improvements in southeast Lincoln. A video presentation and comment form about the 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection project are available online at lincoln.ne.gov.
Feedback on construction phasing and work schedules is welcomed. Work on two projects in the area is scheduled to begin mid-June:
- The South 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road Project will install a roundabout at the intersection. Yankee Hill Road will be closed during the work. Traffic will be diverted to South 40th Street, Pine Lake Road and South 70th Street. Construction is expected to be completed in November.
- The South 56th Street Project will rehabilitate the pavement from Bridle Lane to Thompson Creek Boulevard. South 56th Street will be closed during the work. Traffic will be diverted to Saltillo Road, South 70th Street and Pine Lake Road. This project is expected to be completed in September.
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. The projects are being coordinated to minimize impacts to area residents and the traveling public. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained during construction but may be limited at times
due to phasing requirements. Final site cleanup and seeding in the area is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.