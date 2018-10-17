Public Art Project Begins

Lincoln’s newest Public Art project got underway Wednesday. Mayor Chris Beutler, Campus Life Executive Director Matt Schulte, and Artist Liz Shea McCoy unveiled a six foot pair of hands, made of fiberglass, in front of the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Each of over 80 artists will receive a pair of hands like it, and will have several months to paint, stain, tile, or otherwise decorate it.

Each artist submitted a proposal. Those accepted by a jury of artists will be produced, displayed around Lincoln, and then will be auctioned next fall. The Artist and Campus Life will split the proceeds from selling them.

The unveiling marks the beginning of the Sponsorship phase of the Project which will run through January, 2019. The goal is to have 50 sculptures sponsored by area businesses, organizations and philanthropists.

Those interested in Sponsoring are invited to browse the Project website: www.servinghandslincoln.org to see the 82 designs and select their favorite.

Participating in Wednesday’s unveiling, Mayor Chris Beutler called Campus Life an important organization.

“50 years of helping young kids get on the right track, 50 years of helping young kids develop leadership qualities, and 50 years of helping everybody in the community learn what it means to be a giving, contributing member of the community.”

He also praised Public Art projects like “Serving Hands”, and said the Public Art around Lincoln has an important effect on us.

“You start to realize the possibilities of life are a little broader, the possibilities of different ideas are a little broader in thought, because an artist shows you some way of looking at something.”

Lincoln Artist Liz Shea McCoy, the coordinator of “Serving Hands” said each artist beginning with a pure white, fiberglass pair of hands will illustrate the importance of new ideas.

“There’s something about hands, or lightbulbs, or bikes that we can look at and then see how those artists springboard. Our Nebraska Artists are amazing.”

