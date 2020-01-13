PSC Seeks To Fill 911 Service System Advisory Committee Vacancy

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is working to fill one vacancy on the 911 Service System Advisory Committee (911 SSAC). Interested individuals must reside in the second congressional district and be a representative in public safety/Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
“State statute requires that we have representation from all three congressional districts on the advisory committee,” said David Sankey, state 911 director. “As committee members transition in and out, we not only have to fill specific spots, but also ensure our congressional balance.”
The second congressional district encompasses the core of the Omaha metro area. It includes all of Douglas County and the suburban areas of western Sarpy County.
Created by the legislature with the passage of LB993, the Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the PSC on matters concerning the implementation, coordination, operation, management, maintenance and funding of the 911 Service System as the state transitions to Next Generation 911 (NG911). Committee members serve three years without pay, but do receive reimbursement for expenses related to Committee duties.
If you are a representative in public safety/EMS, are from the second congressional district and are interested in becoming a part of the 911 SSAC, apply online by filling out an application on the Next Generation 911 page of the PSC website. Applications must be received by the close of business (5:00 p.m.), Friday, January 31.
