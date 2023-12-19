PSC Hearing Over 911 Outage Through Windstream Has Been Delayed

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 19)–Because of illness, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has delayed their hearing of its investigation into 911 service outages with Windstream.

It was originally set for Wednesday morning but has now been moved to Thursday, Dec. 28 at 9am inside the Commission’s hearing room at 1200 “N” Street, Suite 300 and there is a limited capacity. A second hearing will be held January 4 for Lumen.

Public Service Commission officials say these investigations will determine the cause and scope of the outages, why redundancy required failed and to find a solution to prevent such events from happening again.

A live stream of the proceedings will be held at psc.nebraska.gov/stream.

The stream will be active shortly before the meetings begin.