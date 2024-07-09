PSC Closes 911 Windstream Investigation, Opens New Complaint

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 9)–The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday it’s closing it’s investigation into three separate 911 outages involving Windstream, but opening up a new department complaint against the telecommunications company.

In a release sent to KFOR News, Commission chair Dan Watermeier said their investigation has determined the commission’s regulations may have been violated.

“The complaint, provides the Commission the ability to hold the carrier accountable through punitive actions,” Watermeier said.

As a part of its investigation, the Commission conducted data requests, held a public hearing, and sought analysis from an outside expert on network infrastructure specifically in the area of 911 network requirements. The process led the Commission to determine there is sufficient information to consider whether violations have occurred.

“Our investigation confirmed that during the outages the ESInet and Core Services which are key components of the Next Generation 911 system remained fully functional,” said Dave Sankey, PSC 911 Department Director. “It was the ability of the carrier to deliver the calls to the interconnection points that was impacted.”

The department complaint process allows the Commission the opportunity to asserts its authority under Nebraska law to issue punitive sanctions which may include assessing administrative fines for violation of Commission regulations.

Hearing dates for the new complaint against Windstream have been set for August 27 and 28.

Full details of the investigation can be found here: PSC 911 Windstream Outage Investigation