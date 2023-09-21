PSA: Don’t bring your dog to the Motionless in White concert

Motionless in White would like to remind you to please not bring your dog to a concert.

Footage from the “Masterpiece” group’s hometown show in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on September 16, showed someone carrying their four-legged companion while in the middle of the pit. Drummer Vinny Mauro, for one, wasn’t exactly thrilled about it.

“Seeing the dog in the pit at our Scranton show really bummed me out,” Mauro writes in a social media post. “I wanna go on record to say unless your dog is literally deaf and blind and somehow also loves to be held in the air for 3 hours, do not bring them to a show, headphones or not.”

Somehow, this is not the first dog-at-a-metal-concert story of the past few weeks. You may recall the tale — or should we say tail — of Storm, who sneaked out of her human’s house and found herself at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium during a Metallica show in August.

While Metallica did share a video of Storm sitting at the stadium and enjoying the show, they ended the post by declaring, “in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour.”

Motionless in White is currently on tour in support of their 2022 album, Scoring the End of the World. They’ve also just announced a Halloween night show in Philadelphia.

