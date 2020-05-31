Protests escalate in Lincoln Saturday night into Sunday
Photo courtesy of 10/11
Protests that began early afternoon in Lincoln extended into Saturday night and became increasingly tense. As reported by our TV partner 10/11, teargas was deployed in an effort to disperse protesters who were tossing water bottles and fireworks towards the Hall of Justice building.
A number of nearby buildings were also vandalized.
This is a developing story, KFOR will provide additional updates as they become available.