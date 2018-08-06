Protesting Death Penalty

Protesters were outside an Omaha Catholic Church this past weekend to protest the death penalty. The World Herald isn’t sure if Governor Ricketts was worshiping inside St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church when about 40 protesters showed up. Ricketts has been a forceful advocate for the death penalty, putting $300,000 of his family fortune toward the ballot effort that restored executions after lawmakers voted to end it. Carey Dean Moore is scheduled to be executed August 14th…the first in Nebraska in 21 years.

