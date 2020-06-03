Protesters Say They Won’t Quit
(KFOR NEWS June 2, 2020) Another evening of peaceful protesting is going on in front of the Hall of Justice in downtown Lincoln. All be it a smaller group than Monday night, the voices are still just as powerful.
Referring to Monday night’s moment when Nebraska State Patrol Major, Mike Jahnke, took to the megaphone and said he would accept the invitation by protesters to knell for 9 minutes, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer’s knee held George Floyd to the pavement on his neck, one speaker called it “cute” and “not genuine.” She said anyone can take a knee. What they need to do is stand and fix the laws.
The message being spoken here tonight is “enough is enough.”
