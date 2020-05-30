PROTEST UPDATE: Mayor and City Council Members Plead For Peace Following Saturday Morning Violence at 27th and O Street
(KFOR NEWS May 30, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and members of the Lincoln City Council are pleading with people to voice their anger about the death Monday of George Floyd in Minneapolis in a peaceful manner.
Mayor Gaylor Baird said people should be outraged by what happened in Minneapolis, but “violence honors no one.”
Council member, Bennie Shobe, said people in Lincoln should speak out, but a better method than violence would be empathy, caring and compassion.
Council member, Jane Raybould, encouraged people to not to remain silent, but to speak out in a calm, respectful manner.
Council member, Sandra Washington, showed emotion during her moments at the podium, begging people of Lincoln to stop their violent behavior and to realize they, too, are someone’s loved one.
Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, said 8 Lincoln Police officers were injured…1 officer requiring staples to his head caused by a projectile of some sort. 3 police cruisers were damaged. 9 different vandalisms were linked to Saturday morning’s violence at 27th and O…the most serious damage at 25th and O Street.
The Chief said 3 people were attested late in the incident, all for failing to disperse.
