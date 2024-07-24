Proposed Stormwater Bond Goes Before Lincoln City Council For Hearing/Vote

A car in the background stalls in the middle of water that flooded southbound 84th Street between Adams Street and Leighton Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Next Monday, the Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing and vote over a proposed $14-million, 20-year stormwater bond that could go before voters November 5.

The bond money would mostly pay for work on underground drainage pipes, at a cost of $5.3-million, while about $7.2-million would go to flood reduction and stream and channel stabilization. The rest would go for street sweepers to meet water quality standards and urban drainage studies. If the City Council approves of putting the bond on the ballot and voters pass it, the cost for the owner of a average priced Lincoln home (approximately $280,000) would be about $9.65 a year.

City officials say the levy increase does not change the overall levy proposed for the upcoming city budget.