Property Owners Speak Out Against Solar Farm At Public Hearing
(KFOR NEWS December 8, 2021) Property owners will find out on December 16th whether a 1,400 acre solar farm will be allowed near their property in northeast Lancaster County. Ranger Power of Chicago wants to build Nebraska’s largest solar farm on land stretching from 148th to 190th, O Street to Havelock.
People living near the project east of Lincoln turned up again Tuesday for a public hearing before the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. Most opposed the project because it would put their property values at risk. Some residents have said their property would be surrounded by solar panels on 3 or 4 sides.
