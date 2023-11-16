Prokop Announces Bid For Lincoln Area Seat in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Nov. 16)–The director of First Five Nebraska, an early childhood care and education non-profit, has announced his bid for the Nebraska Legislature.

On Thursday, Jason Prokop announced his intention to run for the District 27 seat that covers portions of south and west Lincoln and Lancaster County, which is currently held by Senator Anna Wishart, who is being term-limited after the 2024 session.

“I’m running for the Nebraska Legislature to refocus our government on the priorities that people care about – pocketbook issues like fixing our tax system and providing real property tax relief, growing our economy so that hard working Nebraskans can get ahead, ensuring healthcare is affordable and meets the needs of families, and keeping neighborhoods safe and strong,” said Prokop in a release to KFOR News.

Before his work at First Five Nebraska, Prokop previously worked as a Senior Advisor for U.S. Senator Ben Nelson, Chief of Staff for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and External Affairs Manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Prokop is a native Nebraskan who grew up and graduated from Crete High School. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln where he double majored in Political Science and Communication Studies.

He and his wife, Jennifer, have two children and reside in south Lincoln.

Prokop has been endorsed by former U.S. Senators and Governors Ben Nelson and Bob Kerrey, former state senators Kate Bolz and Adam Morfeld among others.