Problems and Solutions Ends 26-Year Run, Solutions For Life Starts Monday

KFOR Radio’s long-running and popular show Problems & Solutions aired its last broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 21st. It was created and hosted by Cathy Blythe dating back to 1992 and was heard weekdays on KFOR. Cathy has decided after producing over 6,000 shows she wants to cut back in order to spend time with family and friends and “play more”.

Cathy will still be writing and producing shorter segments to run throughout the day on weekdays for KFOR called Solutions for Life with Cathy Blythe. “To keep Cathy and her talent as a part of this station every day, is a testament to her love of what she does and our admiration for her. She is both anxious and motivated to begin this new chapter in life and with KFOR. We are excited to hear the reaction she will receive from these vignettes,” says Julie Gade, General Manager/Market Manager of Alpha Media Lincoln.

Problems & Solutions has had a successful 26-year run. Over the years, Cathy also wrote 42 Problems & Solutions cookbooks and hint books, that she compiled by using listeners’ submissions. She has been with KFOR for 46 years and prior to 2013, co-hosted the KFOR Morning Show for 31 years.

Problems & Solutions has been the recipient of top awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press for outstanding community service. Cathy has received two Marconi Awards, considered to be the highest award in broadcasting, and was also inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2011.

Greetings and well wishes may be sent to Cathy at cathy@kfornow.com or mailed to Cathy, c/o Alpha Media, 3800 Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln 68504.

Solutions for Life with Cathy Blythe will debut on KFOR November 26th.