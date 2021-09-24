Prison Staff Member Injured In Assault
(KFOR NEWS September 24, 2021) An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on Thursday, resulting in a serious injury.
The staff member was unexpectedly headbutted by the inmate, resulting in an injury to his nose. The staff member was assisted by other teammates in restraining the inmate. The injured staff member was treated at the Johnson County Hospital.
Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
