Prison Housing Units On Isolation/Quarantine Status
(KFOR NEWS November 16, 2020) Starting on Friday, housing units in two separate prison facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) were placed on quarantine and medical isolation due inmates testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Nearly 120 inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center were tested last week, after a single inmate received a confirmed test for COVID-19. Just over half of the results came back positive. In addition, a majority of tests conducted on 90 inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution returned positive for COVID-19. Additional testing will be provided to inmates living in the same housing area in the coming days.
“Testing allows us to identify and manage those who are positive, those who are negative and those who should be quarantined due to close contact,” explained NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “Keeping individuals grouped together will help limit the spread of the virus to other parts of those facilities.”
Dir. Frakes noted that those who have tested positive have been largely asymptomatic. While they remain in medical isolation and quarantine, inmates will be checked regularly by NDCS medical staff.
“The doctors and nurses assigned to each of our facilities have been done a remarkable job of administering tests, checking vitals, and tracking patients. As the agency has done in other facilities that have experienced outbreaks, we will take all necessary precautions to manage the virus in LCC and TSCI.”
A facility-wide quarantine was extended at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook this week, after an inmate there tested positive. A section of a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) will return to normal operations next week following medical isolation and the last housing unit in quarantine at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) is resuming normal operations today.
