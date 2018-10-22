Prison Force Investigation Underway

Two Staff Members of the Tecumseh State Prison have been suspended during an investigation into possible excessive use of force.

Warden Brad Hansen said force was necessary while an inmate was being combative and aggressive. Hansen added, however, that the investigation will determine whether the level of force used was appropriate. The first staff member was suspended last Thursday, and the second was suspended during the investigation. The matter is now under review by the State Patrol.

“Our team members are trained in the appropriate use of force and expected to use the least amount of force necessary to gain or maintain control,” said Diane Sabatka-Rine, NDCS Chief of Operations. “Corrections staff members must be measured in their use of force and must demonstrate integrity in their use of control tactics. Any misuse of authority is not acceptable.”

