Priest Fired From Lincoln Diocese

The Bishop of Lincoln’s Catholic Diocese knew a Lincoln priest allegedly had an “emotionally inappropriate, non-sexual relationship” with a 19-year-old man, but didn’t report it to authorities until last week. Bishop, James Conley, says Reverend, Charles Townsend, pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in South Lincoln, was immediately withdrawn from the ministry and was sent to the Shalom Center in Houston for treatment, but was only recently removed from the ministry. Conley says he “deeply regrets” the lack of transparency, though the church was not legally obligated to report the incident. A review board is also looking into recent reports alleging that the Diocese of Lincoln’s former vocations director, Leonard Kalin, emotionally and physically assaulted college students and seminarians, including one report of sexual misconduct in 1998.

