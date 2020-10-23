President Trump To Make Campaign Stop In Omaha
LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 23)— President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Republican Party sent an email out Friday indicating that the President will be campaigning in a stop out at Eppley Airfield in Omaha next Tuesday night, October 27 at 7:30 PM.
Trump will speak at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:30 p.m. at Tac Air. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Those wishing to attend may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.