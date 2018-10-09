President Confirms E-15 Expansion OK’d

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has directed the EPA to initiate a rulemaking allowing E-15 to be sold year-round. The fuel, containing 15% Ethanol, is expected to add additional value to the nation’s corn crop as more corn is converted to alcohol.

The announcement drew immediate praise from Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer:

“The sale of E-15 year round is a big deal for Nebraska farmers, renewable fuel producers, and rural communities. This announcement combined with the USMCA, the South Korea trade agreement, and the start of trade talks with Japan are all signs that we are moving in the right direction. I thank President Trump for his efforts on behalf of our producers.”

Fischer joined Senators Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in co-sponsoring the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. The bill proposed extending the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent. Doing so would allow retailers across the country to sell E-15 and other higher ethanol-gasoline fuel blends year-round.

Nebraska ranks second in the nation in biofuel production. The state has 25 operating ethanol plants, which produce more than 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel annually and have created more than 1,300 jobs in Nebraska’s rural communities.

Nebraska ranks first in the nation for a number of cattle on feed, a direct result of ethanol’s byproduct, distillers grains.

President Trump announced the directive at the White House Tuesday before leaving for a campaign rally at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa at 6:30 P.M. Tuesday night.

