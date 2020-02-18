Presentations Set for Lincoln/Omaha Intercity Bus Study
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is in the final stages of the Lincoln/Omaha Intercity Bus Feasibility Study. The project team will present a summary of the findings of the study and the preferred alternatives for transit routes between the two cities.
“We are excited to share the proposed route and schedule for the new intercity bus service connecting Lincoln and Omaha,” said Kari Ruse, of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings, scheduled as follows:
- Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Country Inn & Suites (5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln); presentations at 12:15, 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center (2825 Y Street, Omaha); presentations at 12:15, 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.
- Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Ashland Public Library (1324 Silver St.,Ashland); presentations at 12:15, 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.
Those unable to attend the in-person events are invited to view the video presentation and provide feedback at https://nebraskatransit.com/
