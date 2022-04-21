Prescription Take Back Day Scheduled
Lincoln, NE (April 21, 2022) On Saturday, April 30th, the Omaha Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Lincoln to reduce the amount of prescription-controlled drugs available for misuse.
There will be two sites available for safe, convenient, and anonymous disposal:
Nebraska State Capitol
1445 K Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
12-2 p.m.
Curbside on the north side of the building
Hosting: DEA & Attorney General’s Office
Hy-Vee
5010 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
10-2 p.m.
Hosting: DEA & Nebraska State Patrol
The DEA successfully hosts National Prescription Take Back day twice every year. This April marks the 22nd National Take Back Day. Last year, the DEA successfully collected and disposed of over four thousand pounds of medication in Nebraska, details are available on their website. If you miss this DEA National Prescription Take Back Day, many pharmacies will take unused medications year round. To find a disposal location near you, visit: https://www.nebraskameds.org